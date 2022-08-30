Rewarded for their efforts Advertising Feature

Manager Helen Russell holds the award and certificate from Australia Post. Photo supplied.

It was a team effort that saw Tahmoor Post Office awarded first place in metro south-west region of the Australia Post Retail Rewards Program.

Licensee Phillip Magennis said the award was gained by exceeding targets set by Australia Post, compared to the previous year's figures.

"To win this award we needed to be visionary and formulate a course to achieve it," Mr Magennis said.

"We scrutinised every report received from Australia Post to make sure we were sticking to the plan to surpass expectations."

The proud business owner paid tribute to his talented team: manager Helen Russell and front counter assistants Lesley and Stephanie.

"This award is the culmination of my staff's dedication to be vigilant and address every opportunity to raise the bar for service," he said.

"This has had a direct impact on our customers and the community as a whole."

Mr Magennis also thanked his wife for her continued encouragement and support.

Tahmoor Post Office was first opened in 1979 and Mr Magennis has been the owner for the past 12 years.

"Helen Russel has been my right hand along this journey and goes above and beyond with her contribution," he said.

"It's very easy to see why Helen was awarded Business Women of the Year by her peers. Both Lesley and Stephanie are always happy to back me and keep the light alive.

"I also want to thank Amber, the centre manager for Tahmoor Town Centre, who is always ready to resolve issues as soon as they pop up."

Mr Magennis believes post offices are an essential foundation to any community.

"The post office offers such flexibility to those who live here," he said. "It allows a multitude of options to pay bills, do your banking or green slips or insurance coverage payments. We also do tax file number applications, passports and photos.

"You can pick up parcels Monday to Friday as well as half day on Saturday.



"The post office is always there for you."

Tahmoor Post Office has always played an active role in the community, including supporting local rugby league and soccer clubs and the rural fire service, and sending relief packages to Indigenous communities in the Northern Territory, Mr Magennis said.

He paid special tribute to area manager Gavin Shephard and network manager Deanne Vaughan network for their assistance and professionalism.

"The competition to take out these awards is very competitive, challenging and demanding so it is no wonder the amount of effort required to succeed in this program is fierce," Mr Magennis said.