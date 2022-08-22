Camden Surgical Hospital on track to open before year's end

A host of trades are working away in Elderslie to ensure the new Camden Surgical Hospital can open before the end of the year.
The high-volume, short-stay facility on Hilder Street is nearing the end of construction and will, when complete, offer a range of surgical specialties.
Advertisement
The private hospital has been developed by a group of locals to cater for locals, and has been designed squarely with Camden in mind.
Director Bruce Willmann said with Camden being one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, there was a great need for additional medical services.
"For some procedures locals need to travel to Liverpool or Bowral at the moment, they're not offered here," he said.
"More than 50 per cent of patients currently travel out of the area for surgical procedures. We'll be able to treat people right here.
"The high-volume, short-stay model is an emerging concept globally, and it allows us to provide shorter wait times and see more people."
Mr Willmann said Camden Surgical Hospital would help free up space in the region's already overburdened hospitals.
He said data showed about 80 per cent of elective surgery patients in NSW were discharged within 72 hours, and moving some of those patients to Camden Surgical Hospital would benefit both patients and the larger hospitals.
Architect Nic Robson said the entire facility had been built with patient comfort in mind.
He said it was designed with a 'race track' model, with patients and staff flowing throughout the hospital in a logical, circular journey.
"We want excellent patient experiences," Mr Robson said.
"We've got a lot of natural light to make this feel less like that harsh hospital environment, and more welcoming.
"The idea is that patients will actually want to be where they need to be."
The building design also features brickwork which pays homage to the iconic St John's Anglican Church, native vegetation and a mural which draws on local flora.
The hospital will have the capacity to cater for both single-day and overnight patients, with 12 beds and 14 recovery recliners downstairs, and a further six overnight beds upstairs.
It will offer a range of surgical procedures across four theatres, in disciplines including:
Advertisement
Camden Surgical Hospital will include a cafe for patients, staff and visitors and free underground parking as well.
The management also plans to utilise a paperless working environment.
When fully operational, the hospital would employ about 60 staff, with 20-30 medical professionals working per shift.
Many, if not most, of the doctors and nurses would be existing Macarthur residents.
Management is currently seeking expressions of interest for staff. Those interested are encouraged to visit their website: camdensurgicalhospital.com.au.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.