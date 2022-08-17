With just one film, Jordan Peele made himself an unmissable director.
With two films, he became his own genre.
Now, with his third film, Peele has delivered something surprising for his legions of fans.
Nope is markedly different to the experiences of watching Get Out or Us.
There are some moments of horror, but you couldn't really call this film part of the horror genre.
Unlike Get Out and Us, which very clearly had a horror structure and themes, plenty of darkness and a fair bit of blood, Nope is bright, relatively without blood (barring a couple of select scenes) and leaning more heavily into the comedy side of things.
The story follows OJ (the inimitable Daniel Kaluuya, reteaming with Peele after Get Out) and Emerald Haywood (the fabulous Keke Palmer of Hustlers), Hollywood horse wranglers and the great-great-grandchildren of film royalty.
They live on a sprawling ranch in California's remote Agua Dulce region - and strange things are going down.
Six month's after their father's shock death, OJ and Emerald think they've spotted UFO activity in the sky.
Looking for a payday that will keep them in business, they decide to try and capture the best UFO footage - "the Oprah shot" - they can, so they turn their property into a virtual film set, with cameras pointed at the sky all over the land.
This brings electronics dude Angel (Brandon Perea, immediately loveable) into the fold, and he is just as keen to find aliens as they are.
Next door at the neighbouring family amusement ranch is Jupiter (Steven Yeun, Minari), a former child star who has also noticed the extraterrestrial activity and has a different plan.
Peele has an incredible ability to create iconic imagery. Before any details about the film had even been released, a poster with one of those giant, colourful, air-filled dancing men that you find outside car dealerships immediately grabbed attention.
Seeing those things used in the film is stunning and demonstrates Peele's uber-creative eye for visuals.
Everything from the costuming to the music to the random horse names is 100 per cent unmistakably Peele.
Nope is engrossing and funny, filled with great characters. The story is not as tight as Get Out or Us, and there's no twist that will make you desperate to go back and watch for the signs you missed.
But it has all those ingredients that make a Jordan Peele movie worth watching.
Kaluuya and Palmer are captivating leads. Palmer especially steals the show, with her rapid-fire dialogue delivery and general enthusiastic energy.
Nope is a definite yes.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
