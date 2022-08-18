Camden-Narellan Advertiser

Tender awarded for Oran Park Leisure Centre

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 18 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:30am
The highly-anticipated Oran Park Leisure Centre is one step closer with Camden Council announcing the successful tender for construction.

