Tender awarded for Oran Park Leisure Centre

The highly-anticipated Oran Park Leisure Centre is one step closer with Camden Council announcing the successful tender for construction.
North Sydney-based company ADCO Group will construct the $56 million leisure centre.
The council was able to secure a fixed price for the project after discussions with the contractors.
The tender was officially endorsed at last week's council meeting.
Councillor Lara Symkowiak praised the project.
"I think everyone is really, really looking forward to this," she said at the meeting.
"Construction is due to commence in September and will hopefully be completed in May, 2024."
Oran Park Leisure Centre will be located on Central Avenue and include a 50-metre indoor swimming pool, a leisure pool, a learn-to-swim pool, a spa and sauna, four indoor courts, a gynmasium, a cafe, creche facilities and a basement car park.
Mayor Therese Fedeli said the Leisure Centre's progress demonstrated the council's commitment to recreation facilities in the region.
"Council has worked hard on providing the community with high quality sport and recreation facilities across the Camden area and Oran Park Leisure Centre will add to our growing list," she said.
"Our community cannot wait for Oran Park Leisure Centre to be completed as it will be home to an Olympic-sized swimming pool which will not only better serve our residents, but also give young children the chance to train to become Australia's next great Olympian."
Oran Park Leisure Centre is being delivered in partnership with Greenfields Development Company, developers of Oran Park.
Greenfields general manager Mick Owens said the company was proud to help bring the Leisure Centre to fruition.
"This is another exciting facility coming to life in the Oran Park town centre," he said. "We are continually grateful to be working and co-funding with Camden Council this world-class Leisure Centre and other projects."
The Leisure Centre will add to a range of state-of-the-art sporting facilities in the Camden area, including Narellan Sports Hub, Kirkham Park BMX Facility and the area's first synthetic football field at Nott Oval.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
