Sportsground hire fees halved in Camden

This year's winter sports season might have been a rain-induced downer, but there's a little light at the end of the tunnel.
Camden Council resolved at last week's meeting to halve the fees of local sportsgrounds for regular winter hirers.
Advertisement
Local sporting clubs have had severely interrupted seasons, mayor Therese Fedeli said, and the council thought it was important to show their support to ensure the sustainability of local sport.
"Council is committed to supporting our local sports clubs which we believe are the lifeblood of our community," she said.
"Between March and June this year our sportsgrounds were closed or under conditional status for 116 days, which has severely impacted sporting clubs' ability to train or play sport.
"We are all about helping our community in any way possible and I am proud to help our winter season sporting clubs and regular hirers by reducing their fees by 50 per cent."
Councillor Russell Zammit praised the initiative at the meeting.
"Obviously we've been in unprecedented times of flooding and impact to the community in many ways," he said.
"I think this is a very positive and generous gesture for the council to support.
"I hope the clubs reciprocate that with ongoing support for the community and their enrolled players, and invest that into their future.
"Well done to the council and here's hoping it's the end of the rain for a while."
Councillor Eva Campbell agreed, and said it was vital the generosity of the council flowed down to the local athletes.
"I think this is a more than appropriate thing for us to do," she said.
"I hope the clubs appreciate that we support them, and they need to be supporting the parents particularly of children who may or may not have had a discount on their club fees.
"I hope this is something that is passed on - we don't want to [have a situation] like the banks and not pass it on."
Cr Campbell joked if the wet weather continued the council should look into providing "swimming, water polo and diving" as regular winter sports.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.