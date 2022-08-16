Don't miss Book Week at Narellan Town Centre

The joy of reading will be celebrated in Narellan Town Centre's Book Week program this month.
Storytime, craft sessions, book signings and a Book Week Parade - a first for the shopping centre - are all on the agenda from August 21-27. The festivities kick off on Sunday with popular children's author Jacqueline Harvey signing copies of her books, while Mount Hunter author Renee Garcia will be on signing duty the following Saturday.
Garcia, who's publishing company is based in Campbelltown, is the author of Snot Nose Fart Bums.
"It's a kids' book that has been out for about 18 months now," she said.
"The illustrator is also local to the Macarthur district. It's based around hygiene for kids, learning manners and having a bit of fun with all those yucky kid things."
Garcia will also serve as judge of the Book Week Parade, and encourages everyone to come along and take part.
"I think it's a great opportunity for kids to dress up and be fun and silly," she said.
"They'll probably learn about books that didn't previously know. With everything going on in the world, books give kids an escape and get their minds wandering."
Narellan Town Centre general manager Brad Page said the team was "excited to bring this family-focused fun to the centre".
The parade kicks off at 11am on Saturday, August 27 with great prizes on offer for the best costumes.
Craft sessions run in-centre every day.
Learn more at narellantowncentre.com.au.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
