Harrington Park artist's work featured in Sydney sculpture trail

There's a sprawling new exhibition in Sydney, and it's got a taste of Macarthur.
Harrington Park artist Imogen Jade designed and painted one of 30 giant whale tail sculptures which will line a six-kilometre stretch along Sydney Harbour from Barangaroo to the Sydney Fish Markets.
Advertisement
The exhibition, called Waterfront Wale Tales, is available to visit until Saturday, September 24.
Indigenous curatorial advisors Aunty Joanne Selfe and Uncle Graham Toomey helped to connect the artists - and through them the visitors - to the Whale Story and to the Gadigal and Saltwater Country on which the exhibition is presented.
Imogen got the opportunity to take part through her work with Campbelltown Arts Centre's Little Orange studio, which is for artists with disability from western Sydney.
"I like to try new things, so I said yes," she said.
"I have been involved with Little Orange since around 2015. It is fun to be around other artists and make friends.
"My art mentors, David Capra and Julie Finch, have always been so kind and supportive to me.
"They believe in my art style and encourage me to express it."
Imogen was responsible for Whale Tale 17, located at Civic Connector at Darling Quarter.
Her piece is called 50 Million Years.
She said it was inspired by her love for whales, nature and the ocean.
"I love colour," Imogen said.
"I feel happy and relaxed when I paint. I just paint and I am glad if it makes other people happy too."
She said she was "surprised and happy" that her work was in an installation which would be seen by so many people who visit the city.
Imogen encouraged everyone to head into Sydney and explore the Waterfront Whale Tales.
"A whole lot of love and effort went into the stories and designs of the whale tales," she said.
"You will be inspired by the interesting stories and meanings behind the designs.
"You can see them in the most wonderful gallery in the world - our beautiful, amazing harbour.
Advertisement
"Have a beautiful day and take along some friends."
As well as enjoying the artworks and locations, visitors to the sculpture trail will be encouraged to access tales of the waterfront, past, present, and future via a dedicated app.
By entering the code on each tail into the app, they can also unlock rewards from local businesses including free offers, discounts and prizes, with a major prize also up for grabs for completing all 30 tails.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.