Retirement villages get new operator

Several retirement villages in Macarthur now have a new operator.
Macarthur Gardens in Campbelltown, Macquarie Grove Retirement Village in Tahmoor, Waratah Highlands in Bargo and Willowdale Retirement Village at Denham Court will now be run by retirement living provider Levande.
Advertisement
The four sites were all previously owned by Stockland.
Levande took over management last week, altogether picking up 58 retirement villages formerly owned by Stockland across the country.
Newly-appointed chief executive Suzanne Dvorak said Levande would be providing lively communities for their residents.
"Levande is a Swedish word that means 'vivid' and 'full of life', and it captures what we want to offer senior Australians who are keen to enjoy the best time of their lives," she said. "The concept of 'retirement living' is changing, so we think of it as 'lifestyle living'.
"Many of the residents at Levande communities aren't retired at all. We have residents that are still working in some capacity, are very active socially and are busy pursuing personal goals.
"They want a home within a secure community, with services available to make their day-to-day easier as they continue living an independent life. Looking to the future, they want the option of ageing happily in place in their own homes, on their own terms, and connected with their community."
Part of the Levande take-over includes upgrades to retirement villages in their portfolio.
The upgrades are being rolled out to support a consistent level of connected living.
"At Levande, we are committed to ensuring our adaptive lifestyle living approach is enhanced by clever hospitality," Ms Dvorak said.
"Simple, transparent contracts will provide clarity on costs, so residents can focus on enjoying village living."
Ms Dvorak said Levande was committed to sustainability.
"In the coming months and years, Levande will roll out a range of initiatives across our properties to lower carbon emissions and promote healthy, sustainable living," she said.
Learn more: www.levandeliving.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.