Camden-Narellan Advertiser

Retirement villages get new operator

August 13 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New operators: Retirement villages owned by Stockland (including Willowdale, design pictured here) are now run by Levande.

Several retirement villages in Macarthur now have a new operator.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Camden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.