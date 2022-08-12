Camden Garden Competition entries now open

Calling all green thumbs - now's your time to shine!
The annual Camden Council Garden Competition is back again, and residents with spectacular yards are invited to get their entries in.
There is more than $3000 worth of prizes up for grabs for residents, businesses and schools in Camden.
Mayor Therese Fedeli said all plant enthusiasts should get their entries in now.
"Council's Garden Competition seeks to applaud the passion and dedication of our residents and recognise the importance of greenery throughout the Camden area," she said.
"We are all proud of the homes and gardens we own and now is the perfect time to show them off as spring nears. There are eight categories for residents, schools and businesses to enter and I encourage you all to get out in your garden and enjoy the sunshine while entering the competition."
Categories include: seniors; small; large; veggie; floral display; school/class; sustainable; and commercial.
Entries close October 10.
