Wests Tigers will not pursue action over loss to Cowboys

The Wests Tigers will not pursue their case regarding the controversial after-the-siren loss to the North Queensland Cowboys in round 19 any further.
The club was ahead by a single point as the final siren sounded in the match on July 24, but ended up recording a defeat as the Cowboys were able to challenge the on-field referee's call regarding a knock-on, and were awarded a penalty. Valentine Holmes was then able to slot the winning penalty goal.
Advertisement
Tigers fans, players and officials were up in arms about the shambolic ending to the game, saying the challenge should not have been allowed and the Bunker's determination that Wests Tigers player Asu Kepaoa denied opposition winger Kyle Feldt an opportunity to chase the ball off the kick restart.
The Wests Tigers on Monday released a statement that, despite their confidence in the fact that the club should have been awarded the win, they would not be contesting the decision any further.
It said chairman Lee Hagipantelis and chief executive Justin Pascoe met with the NRL last Thursday to make representations on the need to overturn the official result.
"The argument put forward... centred on what was perceived to be the absence of a decision by the referee which was the subject of the Captain's Challenge as well as a determination as to when the game was actually concluded," the statement read.
"Robust and earnest discussions were undertaken together with a detailed review of the relevant NRL and International Rules of the game. It was conceded by the NRL that there was sufficient ambiguity within the rules, as currently drafted, to give support to the argument put forward by the Wests Tigers.
"Conversely, the ambiguity in the rules also provided support for the argument put forward by the NRL that what occurred on the conclusion of the match was permissible.
"As to the conclusion of play, the NRL took comfort in the NRL's Operational Rules which provided that it was the referee who was vested with the sole discretion as to when the game was to conclude at either half-time or full-time following the sounding of the siren. It was also provided in said rules that the referee may extend a match, to either award a penalty or complete the play, and that same again fell within the referee's discretion.
"As to the Captain's Challenge, the NRL argued that it was the decision of the referee to stop play that was being challenged. That is, the Cowboys took the point that the decision to stop play was an incorrect one in light of the earlier indiscretion alleged to have occurred, to wit, the alleged escort."
On the advice of legal counsel, the club elected not to pursue further action.
"Litigation is, at best, inherently risky and Wests Tigers is not prepared to commit to what would be speculative litigation particularly in light of the cogent arguments which are available to both parties," the statement continued.
"Wests Tigers is also cognisant that pursuing the matter through the courts will be a distraction for the NRL, particularly as we approach the end of this season and may therefore not be in the best interests of the game as a whole...
"All of us at Wests Tigers have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support that we have received from our members and fans... We extracted a concession from the NRL that the obstruction penalty which was given was erroneous and therefore, by implication, Wests Tigers should have won that match. We know it, everyone knows it. Unfortunately, the history books will not record it that way."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.