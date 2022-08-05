Community rallies to plant 1000 trees in Camden

Camden residents were out in force last weekend to do their bit for the environment.
Residents helped plant 1000 trees on National Tree Day, increasing the region's tree canopy.
The native Cumberland Plain Woodland seedlings were planted at John Oxley Reserve in Kirkham, and were fixed with tree guards to protect their growth.
Camden mayor Therese Fedeli thanked the community for getting behind the event.
"The Camden community has always worked together for great causes over the years and National Tree Day is no exception as can be seen by the results," she said.
"It is important that Camden Council works together with the community and its partners like Planet Ark and Greening Australia to help enhance the environment and take care of the beautiful area we live in.
"Along with the entire country, we have helped make a positive environmental impact and I am very proud of the council and the community members who took part in this event."
National Tree Day is an initiative organised by Planet Ark, and this year's event was delivered through a partnership with Greening Australia.
