Car crashes through Leppington family's home

A Leppington family had a rough start to their morning when their car crashed into their front bedroom.
The family of seven narrowly escaped injury in the incident on Ridge Square on the morning of Thursday, August 4.
Fire and Rescue NSW reports that, about 7.15am, a neighbour's car struck the family's sedan. The parked car was then shunted from behind and crashed into the bedroom.
All seven residents were unharmed and made it to safety.
Three Fire and Rescue Crews, from Liverpool and Horningsea Park, attended the site and were able to careful remove the car.
Technical rescue firefighters assessed the stability of the home and an engineer also attended the scene.
