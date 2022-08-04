Camden-Narellan Advertiser

Car crashes through Leppington family's home

Updated August 4 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: FRNSW

A Leppington family had a rough start to their morning when their car crashed into their front bedroom.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Camden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.