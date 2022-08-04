New rector welcomed at St John's

A new minister was sworn in at St John's Anglican Church in Camden last week, becoming just the 13th rector to lead the parish in more than 175 years.
Bishop Peter Lin appointed and licensed Matthew Stedman to the Camden Anglican Parish on Thursday, July 28.
Advertisement
Rev Stedman was selected following a nine-month search for a new minister of the iconic church on Menangle Road. The Camden parish also includes the churches of St Paul's in Mount Hunter, St Barnabas' at Werombi and three congregations at Carrington. It had been more than 20 years since a minister's Commencement Service at St John's, and Rev Stedman's marked the first formal service at the church to be led by Rev Lin, who is the Bishop of Sydney's south-western region.
The service was attended by more than 130 people, including the new rector's parents and some parishioners from his previous church in Drummoyne.
Rev Stedman said his study and teaching of the Bible was "helped by the Lord", as well as encouraging others to follow Christ, perform key services such as marriages and baptisms, and intercede for members of the congregation through prayer.
Rev Lin told the congregation on Thursday that their new rector was 'a gift' whose primary role was to equip his people for works of service through teaching and guiding their understanding of the Bible. Rev Stedman is married to Emily, who is also actively involved in ministry, and is a father of four.
He has a strong vision for the role of the church in the community, saying in his introductory message to parishioners that he wants to lead the church in "caring for saints, binding the broken, and seeking to save the lost".
After the service, welcoming addresses were delivered by Headmaster at Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbitty, Dr David Nockles, accompanied by school captain, Ayva Gibbs, and Naomi Wilkins, Principal of Oran Park Anglican College. Councillor Eva Campbell spoke for Camden Council. Rev Jonno Squires, rector and senior minister at Grace Anglican Church in Smeaton Grange, extended a welcome on behalf of the Macarthur Regional Mission Group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.