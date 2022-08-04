New rector welcomed at St John's

Rev Stedman was selected following a nine-month search for a new minister of the iconic church on Menangle Road. The Camden parish also includes the churches of St Paul's in Mount Hunter, St Barnabas' at Werombi and three congregations at Carrington. It had been more than 20 years since a minister's Commencement Service at St John's, and Rev Stedman's marked the first formal service at the church to be led by Rev Lin, who is the Bishop of Sydney's south-western region.