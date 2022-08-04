Camden-Narellan Advertiser

New rector welcomed at St John's

Updated August 4 2022 - 7:50am, first published 6:31am
New era: Visiting Bishop Peter Lin with new rector Matt Stedman following the service on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

A new minister was sworn in at St John's Anglican Church in Camden last week, becoming just the 13th rector to lead the parish in more than 175 years.

