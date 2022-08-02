Camden-Narellan Advertiser

Oran Park student stars at NSW Youth Parliament

Updated August 2 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 11:30pm
Young leader: Camden's Iyas Bhuiyan speaking in the Youth Parliament's Transport and Infrastructure Committee. Picture: Supplied

Camden teen Iyas Bhuiyan was one of 60 students who spent a week in July making change as part of the Y NSW Youth Parliament.

