Oran Park student stars at NSW Youth Parliament

Camden teen Iyas Bhuiyan was one of 60 students who spent a week in July making change as part of the Y NSW Youth Parliament.
The Oran Park Anglican College Year 10 student was a member of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee.
Advertisement
Working hard to create plans and recommendations for NSW Parliament, the committee made several recommendations which were developed, debated and passed.
The recommendations will be included in a report which will be brought to Parliament House on September 26.
The Committee's suggestions included:
Y NSW's flagship Youth Parliament program has been operating for 20 years, providing high school-age students with the opportunity to engage with civic leadership, policy development and democratic parliamentary debate.
Louisa McKay from Y NSW said students returned to their 'electorates' inspired and ready to make change.
"This remarkable program encourages and empowers inspired young people to develop their public speaking and advocacy skills in a supportive and inclusive environment," she said.
"Each year we are overwhelmed by the passion and commitment young people bring to the program and this year was no exception."
Students camped at the Sydney Olympic Park Lodge for nine days, taking a bus into Macquarie Street each of the four sitting days.
Other recommendations made by the Youth Parliament, which will also be brought to Parliament House on September 26, included the implementation of an 11.5 per cent wage rise for teachers; lowering the full-time working age to 16; and reducing the cost of car registration for apprentices and young tradespeople by 60 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.