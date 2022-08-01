Temporary school facilities to open at Gregory Hills for start of 2023 school year

Parents will soon be able to enrol their kids at school in Gregory Hills with the Department of Education to construct temporary facilities in time for the start of the 2023 school year.
Families have long lobbied for the construction of a primary school in the growing suburb to be expedited due to the growing school-aged population.
Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said the temporary school would be built at the site of the new primary school on Gregory Hills Drive (surrounded by Wallarah Circuit and Long Reef Circuit), subject to planning approval.
The purpose-built pop-up school will consist of demountables with admin blocks, toilet blocks and classrooms. They will be air-conditioned.
Works on the permanent school will continue as the temporary facilities are in use.
Mr Sidgreaves said he was pleased a school in Gregory Hills would be up and running sooner than initially anticipated.
"I'm excited that we will have a new, operational school for the community of Gregory Hills from the start of 2023. It is great news for local families," Mr Sidgreaves said.
"Parents will shortly be invited to start enrolling their children for 2023, from Kindergarten to Year 6.
"I would like to thank the community for their continued interest, commitment and strong advocacy."
The Department of Education will use a provisional intake area for the new school which will allow parents to enrol their children for the start of Term 1 2023.
Education minister Sarah Mitchell said the Department would share more information about the new school and how to enrol in the coming weeks.
"We have appointed an acting principal to begin preparations for the new school while recruitment for a Principal and staff progresses later in Term 3," Ms Mitchell said.
"The school name, uniform and logo will be developed in consultation with the Gregory Hills community."
Early works, including site investigations on the permanent school facilities, is expected to start late this year, pending planning approval.
A community information session regarding the progress of Gregory Hills Public School will be held on Tuesday, August 16 from 3pm-6.30pm at the Gledswood Hills Public School library.
Community members who have been campaigning for the school to open sooner rather than later expressed their joy on the Community Support for Gregory Hills Public School Facebook group.
Campaign leader Hanna Braga said the development was "such great news", while others said the school news had "made their day".
Keep up to date at schoolinfrastructure.nsw.gov.au
