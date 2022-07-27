Register for National Tree Day planting event

It's time to get your hands dirty and do some good for the environment at Camden Council's National Tree Day event.
The council will hold a tree planting event at John Oxley Reserve, Kirkham, from 9am-1pm on Sunday, July 31.
Camden mayor Therese Fedeli encouraged the community to roll their sleeves up and do their bit for the local environment.
"Trees play an essential role in both urban and natural environments and Camden Council is committed to helping increase Camden's tree canopy," Cr Fedeli said.
"We will also be planting native grasses and shrubs to help create a habitat for native species as well as enhance local biodiversity.
"We are lucky to be living in one of the most beautiful areas in Australia and I encourage you to join us on the day. By joining together with the rest of the country, we will all be able to measure the significant environmental impact of all their combined efforts across Australia."
