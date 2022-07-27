Camden Valley Inn donates $20k to Kids of Macarthur

Iconic venue Camden Valley Inn has donated $20,000 to help a local charity continue its important work funding equipment for children receiving treatment in Macarthur.
The Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation works every year to buy much-needed equipment for the paediatric units at Campbelltown Hospital and community health centres.
Advertisement
Camden Valley Inn and its parent company Lewis Land Group have repeatedly shown dedication to supporting local charities, pledging $150,000 over five years to support the Camden Women's Shelter, and raising $70,000 for STEPtember and more.
Kids of Macarthur chief executive Denise McGrath said the charity was incredibly grateful for the continued support of Camden Valley Inn.
"Last Christmas they were so incredibly generous and did the biggest shop for the kids in hospital, buying really great quality stuff," she said.
"And when we received a call that they wanted to donate $20,000 we were blown away."
Campbelltown Hospital each year provides Kids of Macarthur with a wishlist of equipment and items which would benefit children accessing treatment and care in local facilities.
Through various endeavours - including their annual ball - the charity raises money to purchase those items for the hospital.
"Everything on their last list we will have ended up purchasing," Ms McGrath said.
"We get our new wishlist in two weeks and the next funding round is expected to be a very, very big one.
"We've just had a successful year at the Foundation, and our ball in June was a sell-out. We raised a huge amount of money; just under $350,000 in profit. It's amazing."
Ms McGrath said that while a huge amount of money was being spent on the redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital, not all equipment was being replaced with newer models.
"Some pieces of equipment are still quite dated," she said.
"The Child and Adolesent Funding Committee came to us and asked us to buy a whole range of things.
"For example, in the PAC unit - Paediatric Ambulatory Care - kids go in for just one day for treatment, they're not signed into hospital, and that can be for anything from simply getting a bandage changed to receiving chemotherapy.
"That unit still has really old, cumbersome beds which are hard to manoeuvre and are quite wide. The children get treated in those beds, so they needed more slimline, mobile beds. We were able to buy what's called paediatric stretchers for $10,500 each."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.