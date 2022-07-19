Tree planting projects to honour Queen

More than $25,000 will be spent on tree planting in Camden and Wollondilly to honour Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Camden Council has accepted a grant of $15,000 to plant trees at Sedgwick Reserve, while Buxton Community Organisation and Camden RSL Sub-Branch received $7600 and $4000 respectively. The projects are part of the 'Plant a Tree for the Queen's Jubilee' initiative, which is taking place in the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations.
Advertisement
Hume MP Angus Taylor congratulated the community organisations for their successful federal grant applications.
"Almost $90,000 will be shared among the successful groups [in the Hume electorate] to undertake local tree-planting projects," Mr Taylor said. "Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee is an historic occasion, marking 70 years of her reign as The Queen of Australia. This occasion deserves a fitting acknowledgement encompassing our nation's unique relationship with our Sovereign.
"The planting of trees will not only improve our local parks and amenities but will provide a lasting reminder for future generations of the Queen's great legacy."
The program provided each federal electorate up to $100,000 in grants for up to 10 projects nominated by the MP in consultation with their community.
Camden Council will plant a commemorative avenue of trees at Sedgwick Reserve.
"Trees play an important role in improving the streetscape, amenity and providing an important urban canopy and habitat in our area," mayor Therese Fedeli said.
"It is an amazing accomplishment for Her Majesty The Queen to become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.
"I am honoured to be able to mark her 70 years of service by planting a commemorative avenue of trees along Currans Hill Drive fronting Sedgwick Reserve."
The project adds to the council's mission to plant 1700 street and park trees by the end of December.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.