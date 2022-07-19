Camden-Narellan Advertiser

Tree planting projects to honour Queen

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:30pm
Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured by tree planting in Macarthur to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Sport and General Press Agency, London

More than $25,000 will be spent on tree planting in Camden and Wollondilly to honour Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

