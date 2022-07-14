Camden designer's dresses featured in new Thor film

A crucial part of one of Thor: Love and Thunder's most memorable scenes came from right here in Macarthur.
Camden fashion designer Denisse M. Vera has four of her original pieces featured in the Australian-shot film.
Advertisement
The four Greek goddesses who flank Russell Crowe's Zeus in Omnipotence City are wearing macramé dresses personally created by Ms Vera through her self-titled design studio.
The designer said she was very proud to have her designs featured in the film.
"The Denisse M. Vera ethos is based on bringing designs to life which inspire the wearer to feel elevated and empowered," she sad.
"So it was incredibly exciting and felt aligned with our vision to see the creations worn by Greek goddesses alongside Zeus on an elevated Marble platform."
Ms Vera was originally contacted by the assistant costume designer on the film, Madeline Turner, who had attended the University of Technology Sydney around the same time as the designer.
She had kept tabs on Ms Vera's work and asked if she would design a costume for one of the gods in Omnipotence City.
But, being such a big project, there was a lot of secrecy in the beginning.
"When Madeline initially reached out, all she could share was that the project was a big one," Ms Vera said.
"Later on, during a Zoom call with [Thor costume designer Mayes Rubeo], I found out that Natalie Portman was involved and so it didn't take long for me to put two and two together.
"It's safe to say I was elated when I realised the "big project" was Thor!"
The costume department was after one of Ms Vera's signature macramé designs for a character who, in the end, was written out of the script.
But they still wanted the Denisse M. Vera style, and reached out again in regards to new characters.
"Although I was initially disappointed that it hadn't worked out [with the first design], I ultimately felt honoured to have made a connection with Mayes and Madeline," she said.
"Weeks later we received an order for four dresses via our website from the costume department.
"We created the dresses to measure and they were picked up from our Camden studio in early February 2021.
"To have contributed creations to the vision of Mayes Rubeo for a blockbuster film like Thor is an achievement beyond belief."
Ms Vera, who was born and raised in Campbelltown and is of Chilean heritage, said it was not only a personal moment of pride to have her work featured in the film, but also a win for her chosen style of macrame.
Advertisement
"As much as this feature has been an achievement for our label, it has also been a shared achievement with the macramé community worldwide," she said.
"Macramé makers and artists from all around the world have shared the news and shown support because of their shared love for our beloved craft. We are a very supportive and passionate community.
"Macramé is an ancient textile technique which is often undervalued so it is an honour to bring macramé to the forefront, to the big screen and to the world in this way."
Ms Vera said seeing the dresses in action on film is a lovely reminder her Camden studio, which fell victim to Camden's first floods of 2022.
Now that she's had a taste of the costume designing field, Ms Vera would love to work on any other productions taking place in Australia.
"I've stayed in conatct with Madeline and Mayes and I've reached out to a few other costume designers who work on Marvel films and Netflix series'," she said.
Advertisement
"I'd absolutely love to continue doing this."
See more: https://www.denissemvera.com/
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.