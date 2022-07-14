Camden-Narellan Advertiser

Camden designer's dresses featured in new Thor film

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:25am, first published 5:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A crucial part of one of Thor: Love and Thunder's most memorable scenes came from right here in Macarthur.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Camden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.