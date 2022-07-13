Flood recovery assistance point at Narellan community centre

Macarthur residents and businesses affected by the recent flooding disaster can seek recovery assistance at a new central point.
Narellan Child, Family and Community Centre on Queen Street, Narellan is an official Assistance Point which will be operated 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday for the next two weeks.
Organisations on hand to provide assistance include Camden Council, Service NSW, Services Australia, Legal Aid NSW, Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, Community Links Wellbeing and NSW Health. Also lending assistance will be DCJ Housing, the Australian Red Cross, NSW Department of Primary Industries and other local community services.
Any residents from the neighbouring Wollondilly and Campbelltown LGAs are also welcome to attend and seek assistance.
Camden Council will advice of further grants and assistance as they become available, but encourages locals to visit the Assistance Point as the first port of call.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
