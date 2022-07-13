Rossmore ninja excels in debut campaign

Rossmore resident Saxon Johnstone is already planning a return to Australian Ninja Warrior next year after finishing third in his debut campaign.
In an Australian Ninja Warrior first, athletes aged 16 and 17 were this year allowed to enter the competition as part of the 'Attack of the Teens'.
Advertisement
Saxon, 17, took full advantage, becoming the first teenager to make it up the Warped Wall and the last one standing in stage three of the grand final, which aired on Channel Nine on Monday.
The ninja dubbed 'Send it Saxon' completed the Criss Cross Salmon and Deja Vu obstacles in the grand final before succumbing to the Crazy Cliffhanger obstacle. Zak Stolz became the first Ninja ever to win back-to-back titles and won the $100,000 prize.
Saxon didn't go home empty handed. As part of the Record Breakers event, he won $15,000 for being the only ninja to complete the 35-rung Super Salmon Ladder in 43 seconds.
"I didn't think I'd get that far," Saxon told the Advertiser.
"It was kind of a no-brainer to apply for the show I had watched since it started when they changed the age limit.
"Where I fell was more a mental thing, than fitness-wise. I tried to do a static movement where I should have done a dynamic movement. If I had had done a lache I feel like I could have finished that obstacle."
The former John Edmondson High School student originally started ninja warrior training at Burns Outdoor Obstacle Training in Bringelly four years ago to help build his fitness for motorcross racing. He now trains every day, including four ninja sessions per week, which enabled him to tame some of the obstacles on the show like the Anaconda, The Dungeon and The Inverter.
"I fell in love with the sport and the community. Everyone is so supportive," said Saxon, who has set up a backyard ninja gym at his house.
"When I was competing it was a mix of nerves and excitement. The time limit was hard and meant you were fatiguing quicker. I tried to look in the audience and see everyone cheering me on and that motivated me to keep going."
Saxon's support team included friend and mentor Ben Polson (who he actually beat in the competition), mum Sabrina, dad Steven and sister Skyler. Saxon was inspired do Australian Ninja Warrior for his mum, who suffers a rare autoimmune disease.
"She inspired me to give it my all and spread awareness and do it for the people who can't," said Saxon, who is doing a gas service technician apprenticeship.
"I'm definitely going to apply to be on next year's show."
So what does Saxon need to work on for next season?
Advertisement
"Speed. Especially when you have to race another person through the obstacles," he said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.