Camden-Narellan Advertiser

Rossmore ninja excels in debut campaign

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thumbs up: Saxon Johnstone training at Burns Outdoor Obstacle Training in Bringelly. Picture: Simon Bennett

Rossmore resident Saxon Johnstone is already planning a return to Australian Ninja Warrior next year after finishing third in his debut campaign.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Camden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.