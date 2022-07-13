Camden local goes on the run in new show Hunted

You're dropped in an unfamiliar city with nothing but the clothes on your back, a small backpack and $500.
You must stay hidden from the authorities for 21 days.
That's the concept in Ten's new reality show Hunted, kicking off this Sunday.
And one of those fugitives on the run is from right here in Camden.
Courtney Jones and her friend Derek Nannup form one of several teams doing their utmost to fly under the radar in the exciting new show.
Ms Jones, a proud Biripi woman, said she was excited by the idea when Mr Nannup suggested they give it a go.
"My mate Derek asked me to be on the show and I thought it was going to be a crazy experience," she said.
"I thought I'd take the opportunity and run with it - put intended!"
Coming from NSW and Western Australia respectively, Ms Jones and Mr Nannup headed into their Melbourne hunt with very little knowledge of the city.
The netballer said this was one of the biggest hurdles they faced.
"The most difficult aspect for us was not having been to Victoria before and not really knowing the people down there," Ms Jones said.
"Being somewhere you're not familiar with and having to evade professional hunters and having no idea where you're going was insane.
"The whole experience was insane - it's a once in a lifetime thing and you can't even describe the feeling of being on that show."
Evading capture presented serious challenges given the folks hellbent on finding the fugitives.
The 'hunters', as they're called in the show, are police, former military, tactical specialists, ethical hackers, psychologists and more.
Ms Jones said it was 'crazy' how quickly the paranoia set in.
"As soon as it started, when we got off the plan in Melbourne, I was so paranoid already," the 22-year-old said. "There's lots of helicopters and dogs, people on foot, drones - it's insanity.
"People won't believe it, but I'm not making it up - you just have to watch the show to see. It's unbelievable.
"Even now, I still freak out when I see helicopters. I stop in my tracks and I'm still looking around.
"Definitely after the show finished it took a while to settle back into trying to be normal again."
Ms Jones believes their resilience, competitive spirit and preparation watched the American and British iterations of Hunted put her and Mr Nannup in good stead for the competition.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
