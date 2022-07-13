Sporties reopens - again - in time for State of Origin decider

It feels a little like Groundhog Day, but the folks at Camden Sports Club are ready for reopening - again.
The club is one of the more visible victims of Camden's flooding disasters this year, having gone under several times.
Advertisement
But, just in time of the State of Origin decider, Sporties is throwing the doors open again and welcoming guests from 11am today.
Director Brooke Grech said the July flood was faster and higher than the previous floods, but the earlier events had made the club more prepared for disaster.
"We were able to get everything upstairs so there wasn't actually any furniture or fittings that we lost," she said. "The morning of the rising waters were even managed to get the majority of all the carpet up, which was really great.
"The only things that were really damaged were some of the refrigeration and kitchen equipment which couldn't be moved upstairs.
"The front of our big drinks fridge was actually smashed from the pressure of the water. So in the end it was mostly a lot of electrical and plumbing and walls that ended up being damaged."
Ms Grech said Sporties would be nothing without the army of community volunteers who jumped to help prepare the club for the floods, and clean it up after the waters receded.
"We had a variety of people come on the Saturday from the board, the men's and ladies bowling clubs, the beach sports crew and the rest from the community surrounding us," she said.
"The people across the road from us, they went under as well which they weren't expecting, but they moved stuff over the their place to help and then had to move it again.
"It took everyone a few hours to get everything moved - we had to disconnect all the poker machines and ATMs, so there was a lot of physical labor.
"This last Friday and Saturday were mainly spent cleaning and relaying the carpet, and on Sunday the Camden Rams football club came down and helped put everything back up again.
"All the staff have been volunteering their time, they've been here since Friday, all going off their own backs and not getting paid because they want the club up and running as much as everyone else."
Ms Grech said they also owed a debt of gratitude to the RFS, whose quick work to help pump water from the bowling greens and remove mud meant the greens could also reopen with the rest of the club, and there was no lasting damage.
She said the Sporties community was one big family and the club was "very blessed" to have such loyal members.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.