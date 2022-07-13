The Rubens' Valleyways festival partners with Big Yellow Umbrella

More people than ever are about to know about local charity Big Yellow Umbrella.
The youth organisation has collaborated with the upcoming Valleyways Festival, headed to Camden's Onslow Oval in September, to form a special partnership.
Valleyways was created by local band The Rubens - who attended Macarthur Anglican School in Cobbitty and grew up in Menangle - as a way to celebrate music in their hometown.
That's why the band was so happy to join forces with Big Yellow Umbrella and continue their good work in their own backyard.
Elliott Margin, The Rubens' keyboardist, said they loved highlighting Macarthur.
"The fact that Big Yellow Umbrella is Camden-based is really big for us, and the fact that Valleyways is a Camden festival means it's all local," he said.
"This feels very direct and connect and that would apply to people coming to the festival as well. They'll see that Big Yellow Umbrella is local and helping affect change in their community."
BYU's chief operations manager Kim Landouw said the partnership would give people an easier way to support the charity organisation when the festival rolled around.
"We're going to have QR codes available on the day and we'll be seeking donations from everybody that comes through the gates," she said.
"Those donations will provide funds which will fund a youth case worker for Big Yellow Umbrella.
"We provide a wraparound holistic support service to the Macarthur community and we're always reaching out to local businesses to support the different programs we have, so we're absolutely thrilled to have this partnership and recognition with Valleyways."
Drummer Scott Baldwin said he was impressed by the creative outlets the charity provided for local youths as part of their community engagement.
"Working with younger lives is really important for us," he said.
"We get to do a fun thing for young adults and play music and have a good time, but there's a lot of serious things going on as well that young people are dealing with, and that's where these guys come in and offer their services.
"It makes us excited to hear that BYU is doing arts and crafts and that young people are doing things that are creative.
"People with lower socio-economic status often don't get to have music lessons or extra-curriculars after school, so giving them a space to channel their minds and their passions is fantastic."
Mr Margin said the partnership was something they hoped would be ongoing, and extend beyond Valleyways September 10 event.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
