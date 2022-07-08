School holiday activities on offer at Narellan Town Centre

The future is here at Narellan Town Centre these school holidays.
The shopping centre is hosting a free virtual reality experience for local kids until the end of the break.
Kids can come and experience amazing giant talking and moving robots, while also immersing themselves in an 'out of this world' virtual reality experience.
There are a variety of games and simulations to choose from, including Space and Dinosaur Adventures, Magical Kingdoms, Pixel Planet and more.
Budding top guns can also jump into a VR flight simulator and learn how to fly, take-off and land a fighter or commercial jet plane.
The activation is on now and runs until Sunday, July 17 in NTC's centre court, near Woolworths.
No bookings are required - parents can simply drop in with their children to take part.
For full times and details, visit narellantowncentre.com.au
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
