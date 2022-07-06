Residents in Camden, Wollondilly and Campbelltown who have been affected by the latest flooding disaster can access one-off funds from tomorrow, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced.
The one-off, non-means tested Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child is available to people who live in 23 flood-affected LGAs and who have suffered a significant loss as a result of the floods, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or a serious injury.
The Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) has also been made available to assist employees and sole traders who experience a loss of income as a direct result of a major disaster and is payable for a maximum of 13 weeks. DRA is taxable.
Equivalent financial assistance will also be available to eligible New Zealand citizens ('non-protected' Special Category Visas, subclass 444 holders) affected by the floods.
Mr Albanese said it was "heartbreaking" to think that for many people this is the third or fourth time in 18 months that their lives have been "disrupted by a natural disaster of this magnitude".
"Over the last few years our resilience has been tested time and time again, and many people are doing it tough," Mr Albanese said.
"I want everyone in a flood affected region to know that the Commonwealth stands ready and committed to provide support now and through the recovery."
Minister for Emergency Management, Senator Murray Watt, said the Australian Government was committed to making financial help available as swiftly as possible.
"We know natural disasters are distressing for those impacted, both emotionally and financially, and we are doing everything we can to get help where it's needed fast," Senator Watt said.
Acting Minister for Government Services Amanda Rishworth said Services Australia's priority was helping people access essential disaster assistance.
"These are the toughest of times for people and we want to help communities get back on their feet," Ms Rishworth said.
"People impacted can check their eligibility for AGDRP and DRA on the Services Australia website, before lodging a claim for assistance.
"The easiest way to claim is online through my.gov.au. Online claiming is available 24x7. Claims can be submitted from 2pm Thursday.
"If people need additional support to claim, they can call the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66 from 2pm Thursday."
People from the following LGAs will be able to apply: Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Canterbury Bankstown, Campbelltown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Fairfield, Georges River, Hawkesbury, Hornsby, Kiama, Lithgow, Liverpool, Northern Beaches, Penrith, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Sutherland, The Hills, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong.
