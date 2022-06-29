Camden-Narellan Advertiser
Our People

Leppington Public School principal retiring after more than 50 years teaching

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farewell: Christine Easther is calling time on her teaching career after more than 50 years. Pictures: Chris Lane

She's spent almost a decade at Leppington Public School, more than 40 years shaping minds in Macarthur and more than half a century in the teaching profession.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Camden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.