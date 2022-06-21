Carrington resident celebrates 107 years

There were 107 reasons to celebrate at Grasmere's Carrington Care today.
Resident Phyllis Mima Jean Stuart marked her 107th birthday on Tuesday, June 21 with a special gathering of family and staff.
Julie Barry, executive manager of residential aged care at Carrington, presented Ms Stuart with a stunning bouquet of flowers on behalf of the Carrington team to celebrate the big birthday during morning tea.
Ms Stuart has long called the Macarthur region home, first living in the Burragorang Valley before moving to Werombi after the valley was flooded to cater for Warragamba Dam.
She has three children, two grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Ms Stuart worked as a Post Mistress at Werombi Post Office and has enjoyed many interests and hobbies throughout her life, including tennis, dancing, gardening and cooking.
She said gardening was what 'kept her going and staying active'.
A very happy birthday to Ms Phyllis Stuart!
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
