Sports grants for Camden clubs

Several Camden sporting clubs have benefited from almost $50,000 in state government grants.
Successful clubs in the $3.9 million Local Sport Grant Program included:
Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said the grants would help local clubs to get more people involved in sport.
"Sport is a way of life in our community," he said.
"These grants provide essential funds to our local clubs for programs, equipment and facilities that will enable more people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport."
Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said bringing communities together through sport provided many social, heath and economic benefits.
"Getting together with teammates on a weekend or mid-week to play sport is so important for our physical and mental health," he said.
"Projects funded by the Local Sport Grant Program will play a vital role in bringing communities together and give people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of sport.
"With community sporting competitions returning to normal following two pandemic-affected seasons, these grants will support both people returning to sport and those participating for the first time."
Grants up to $20,000 were available under the program with up to $50,000 available in each electorate.
For further information on the Local Sport Grants Program and the full list of grant recipients, visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
