Toy Story is the film that started the Pixar juggernaut.
Sure, the animation technology set it apart in 1995, but it was the story that really made an impact on viewers.
And a big part of that was everyone's favourite plastic spaceman, Buzz Lightyear.
Buzz and Woody are the heart of the Toy Story franchise, which now boasts four films, and people who grew up watching them hold the characters dear to their hearts.
Toy Story 2 gave us a little backstory on where the Woody toy came from, and now, with new big screen offering Lightyear, we get to hear just how the Buzz toy came to be.
The new film starts with a message that what you're about to watch is the film which inspired the creation of the toy that would join Andy's ragtag crew.
This explains why Tim Allen is not voicing the space ranger and instead Captain America himself, Chris Evans, steps into his moon shoes.
Lightyear sees the ambitious ranger Buzz Lightyear determined to rectify a mistake which has left a group of hundreds of humans stranded on a remote planet hardly fit for habitation.
The crews' ship is unable to leave the planet with their current equipment, so tests and development are required to get started again.
But every test Buzz takes in the ship at light speed, or close to, sees him get further and further into the future - as in Interstellar, time moves differently out in space than it does on their planet.
Eventually Buzz finds thrown in with a new group completely inexperienced in the space ranger field - because, actually, they're only cadets.
And it's up to all them to somehow stop an army of robots from destroying the planet and potentially their lives.
There's plenty to love in this new adventure, not the least of which is Sox the robot cat.
Disney products sure know how to develop an adorable sidekick and Sox is no exception.
Then there's Mo, the accident-prone wannabe ranger voiced by Taika Waitit (Thor: Ragnarok). Waititi elevates everything he's involved in, and it's fantastic to hear a New Zealand accent in this space tale.
Anyone worried about Lightyear ruining the image they have of the character, or somehow marring the memory of the Toy Story series need not worry - this is a fun adventure film with good laughs and plenty of heart.
It's not trying to rewrite any Toy Story history, but merely take an opportunity to respectfully build a space adventure in the image of a character we all know and love.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
