Man allegedly glassed in throat at Camden pub

A man has been treated for a serious wound to his throat after allegedly being glassed at a Camden pub on Friday night.
A 66-year-old man faced court on Sunday charged following the alleged glassing incident.
Emergency services were called to the hotel on Argyle Street just after 8pm on Friday, June 17 after receiving reports a man had been assaulted.
Camden police found a 30-year-old man allegedly suffering a serious laceration to his throat after being reportedly struck with a schooner glass.
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics on site before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition to undergo surgery.
The 66-year-old man, who had been detained by security at the scene, was arrested and taken to Narellan Police Station, police report.
The man allegedly became aggressive while undergoing treatment from paramedics for a laceration to his hand, and reportedly punched a female constable in the throat before attempting to flee.
He was taken to Campbelltown Hospital under police guard, police say. Upon his release, the man was escorted to Camden Police Station and charged with wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, and assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.
The 66-year-old was refused bail to face Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.
