Boots 'n Beats festival a hit in Camden

Camden was flooded with country music fans at the weekend as folks travelled from far and wide to enjoy the first Boots n' Beats Festival.
The free event at Camden Town Farm was designed to boost spirits in the wake of Camden's devastating flood events earlier in the year.
Crowds went wild for Aussie country superstar Adam Brand and cult hero Shannon Noll, who were the headline acts of the event.
But Boots n' Beats was first and foremost a local celebration, and there were plenty of homegrown artists who wowed the audience earlier in the day.
Kicking things off was Cobbitty singer-songwriter Grace Amos, followed by duo NeillyRich, Tori Darke and Southbound, with Picton's Missy Lancaster.
The event also featured plenty of food, photo opportunities, stalls, carnival rides and animal nurseries.
Amos said it was a fantastic festival.
"It was an honour to be a part of it," the teen singer said.
"I was really privileged to get to open the festival and it was really nice to play a bit of country again.
"I haven't done country in a while as a lot of my new music is more rock, so it was great to go back to my country roots.
"It was a really fun day and a good experience for our community."
Amos said it was incredible to have such big names in Camden and that was reflected in the size of the crowd.
So many people made their way into Camden that the event reached its capacity at 7pm.
"It was insane how many people were there," she said.
"The queue was crazy. Everyone came together in share in something we all love."
Boots n' Beats also served as a fundraising initiative, with attendees able to buy a special cowboy hat with funds going towards the Camden flood relief effort.
Amos said the event not only provided locals with a chance to support local artists, but let the artists show their support for one another too.
"I've been friends with NeillyRich, Tori Darke and Missy Lancaster on social media for a while, so it was really cool to connect with them in person," she said.
"I love when we get artists supporting artists."
The festival action isn't over for Camden yet.
The Ruben's Valleyways festival is still to come in September, and Amos will be one of the performers taking to the stage, alongside Spiderbait, Middle Kids and more.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
