For the first time ever, the Wests Tigers will field a team in the NRLW in 2023, following the approval of its license application by the ARL Commission.
They will join nine other NRLW teams in an expanded 10-team competition next year.
four license applications were approved, with the Canberra Raiders, Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys also being admitted to the Premiership in 2023.
The license approval comes on the back of significant investment in pathways over the past three years in the women's program.
As a club, Wests Tigers has already established itself in the women's game, fielding teams in all representative age groups, up to and including the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership (HNW).
Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said it was a historic day for the organisation.
"We are delighted with the decision to approve our application and we are excited by the opportunities ahead," he said.
"I'm thrilled for all the girls we currently have in our system and those who will come into our sport as a result of this.
"We have experienced steady growth in female participation in our catchment areas over the past few years, and I'm sure this will not just continue but accelerate."
Mr Pascoe added that they will now be able to say to all those girls and young women who play rugby league game, that one day, they might play in the NRLW with the Wests Tigers.
"It's also a great day for our members and fans," he said. "I know they will embrace our women's NRLW team and give the girls all the support they deserve. It's a brilliant day for the club."
Head of Football, Tim Sheens, has seen first-hand the hard work that has been undertaken to get to this point.
"A lot of people have worked around the clock to get our application over the line, and they are to be congratulated," he said.
"From what I've seen, we are in a very strong position as a club to field a team in the women's topflight, and the numbers are there to show that.
"We have good pathways systems in place, good people in the right positions, and a vast development area stretching from the Inner West expanding through to the Southwestern corridor.
"Now thousands of young females can aspire to make it to the top with us at the Wests Tigers and play professional rugby league with their local club."
The NRLW team will train out of the new $78m Centre of Excellence, within the Concord Oval Community and Sports Precinct, alongside the Wests Tigers NRL team.
The club also announced that its women's team will display the same shirtfront sponsor as the NRL team, with Brydens Lawyers extending its sponsorship to include the NRLW side.
Much like the club's Harvey Norman Women's side, the NRLW side will have a heavy emphasis on home grown talent.
Wests Tigers HNW captain, Emily Curtain - who grew up playing locally - believed the club's entry into the NRLW will do wonders for participation.
"It's been a dream of mine for a few years now to play at the highest level with my local club and now hopefully it can happen," she said.
"There are loads of girls coming through our pathways system as it stands.
"I'm sure this will lead to more and more girls from our area wanting to play footy."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
