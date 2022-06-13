Adam Brand and Shannon Noll bring the country cool to Camden

There are only a handful of sleeps left before Camden Town Farm comes to life with Boots n' Beats, the Camden Country Music Festival.
Free for all visitors, the event will be held on Saturday, June 18, from 3pm to 9pm and will be headlined by Australian country music legend, multiple Golden Guitar winner, Adam Brand.
He'll be taking to the stage from 7.45pm and is sure to be the icing on one sweet cake.
The event will kick off at 3pm with a performance by Grace Amos. She'll be followed at 3.45pm by Neillyrich, and Tori Darke at 4.25pm.
Southbound XO will play from 5.20pm, before fan favourite Shannon Noll brings a swag of hits at 6.15pm, serving as the ultimate opener for Brand.
Of course there will be plenty of other cool things happening around the precinct, including a petting zoo and pony rides fropm 3pm to 5.30pm and linedancing from 3.15pm to 5.45pm.
For the famished, there will be a range of quality food and drinks on offer, including American-style smoked beef brisket or pulled port from The King and his Q, Italian woodfire pizza from That's Amore, panini and oven roasted potatoes from Bella Porchetta, golzeme from Istanbul Golzeme, and traditional fish and chips from Food Lads.
Outland Country Clothing will be on site selling clothes for all ages, as will Goulburn Western Wear.
Camden mayor Therese Fedeli said the looked forward to the region's first major event since the pandemic.
"Camden is ready to party after a difficult couple of years," she said..
"We have a fantastic line-up of talent to grace the stage at Camden Town Farm including Adam Brand and Shannon Noll, and now also have a great list of activities and food and beverage options for everyone to enjoy."
Details, including a full list of stallholders: bootsnbeats.com.au
