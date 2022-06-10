50 years of flying scouts celebrated at Camden

For the past 50 years, scouts NSW has been fueling the fires of the aero dreams of its young members via its Air Activity Centre based at Camden Airport, Cobbity.
On Sunday, June 5, representatives from the organisation gathered at the site, to celebrate the milestone.
The official ceremony, including a plaque unveiling, was attended by Scouts NSW chief commissioner Neville Tomkins, Air Activities Scouts NSW state commissioner Greg Davie, Camden MP Peter Sidegreaves, and former and current centre members.
"Considering the history and success of Scouts NSW Aviation Activity Centre and our members past and present, 50 years of Scouts NSW operating the centre and opening the world of flying to young people is a significant milestone for all scouts," Mr Tomkins said.
"This celebration is not only to commemorate the achievements of scouts pioneers but to inspire and encourage our youth to live their aero dreams."
The centre has been conducting activity days for scout units most weekends during school terms since June 1972.
Records show that during the first five years of the centre's operation, around 15,000 scouts and guides were introduced to aviation.
By the tenth anniversary, the number had risen to more than 50,000. Now, 50 years on, more than 250,000 young people have been introduced to flying via the centre.
"The goal of scouts is for youth members to learn life skills such as independent thinking, leadership and problem solving," said Mr Tomkins.
"The Air Activity Centre provides unique aviation related activities that contribute to this learning in a fun and practical way."
From the many scouts who have taken part in the program, many have progressed to careers in aviation, including former scouts Aaron Wardle, Boyd Williams, Sean Golding and Geoff Scrimes, who all joined QANTAS as commercial pilots.
Daniel Rotenstein completed his first solo flight at the centre and almost a decade ago obtained his wings with the Royal Australian Air Force.
Mr Davie has been flying with the centre since he was a scout and did his first solo flight in 1979.
"Flying is something I've always been passionate about, and scouts really inspired me to get into the cockpit from an early age," he said.
"I've been an active pilot since the early '80s and this year at almost 60, I finally received my Commercial Pilot's Licence and Flight Instructor Rating which was a lifelong goal of mine."
Coinciding with the celebration, a group of visiting scouts from Gordon were on site to experience their own activity day.
At a cost of $75 per person, the day includes: aircraft pre-flight inspection; live airside tour; 25 minute activity flight; flight simulators; picnic lunch.
