Construction on The George Centre has just reached another milestone today as its topping out ceremony was held on site.
Located at Gregory Hills, construction began in September, 2021 on the innovative health and wellbeing facility that will be centerpiece of a new family-focused health campus for the region.
The George Centre will specialise in providing maternity, surgery, paediatric health and wellbeing services for communities in Camden, Campbelltown and surrounding areas.
Carrying out the construction is Sydney based company, Buildcorp.
Once complete, the centre will be a five-storey building with state-of-the-art operating theatres, specialist maternity delivery suites, medical consulting suites, radiology, pathology, endoscopy and other allied health services.
It will feature support services, including: an education centre, pharmacy, hospital concierge, café and gift shop, along with a multi-level car park.
The centre is expected to be opened to the public on June 1, 2023.
The George Centre is part of the Acurio Health Group, a privately owned company, that comprises of five hospitals, day surgeries and research centres located across greater Sydney.
Acurio Group CEO, Scott Fowler, said that once complete the centre will be the first private paediatric-focused healthcare facility in NSW.
"We have a greatly experienced healthcare professional and local, Michelle Stares, as The George Centre's CEO," he said. "Michelle is excited to make this a huge success for her community.
"What we are developing is a first step in a long term commitment to the rapidly growing region, building on the great work of the public hospital system.
"We have received great support from local groups including Macarthur Paediatric Kids and maternity groups."
Mr Fowler said Acurio's Corporate Purpose is to "Transform Life through Health Care Innovation".
"We believe bringing this critical piece of infrastructure to the local community will have a transforming effect on the region," he said.
"It will provide better access to specialist care and services, and reduce the burden of travelling long distances, especially for paediatric and maternity care, given more than half Camden region residents currently travel outside the area for this type of service.
"The George Centre will also attract other types of healthcare services as we will see in the wider health precinct as it starts to develop."
Mr Fowler said the group's vision is to be a people centred, self-sustaining, integrated healthcare ecosystem with clinics, research and hospitals all working hand-in-hand to transform lives for the better.
"The George Centre is just one piece of that ecosystem," he said. "We are closely working with our JV partners, HealthCo, to plan out the health precincts future.
"Which we believe will bring other healthcare services to the region that will complement The George Centre."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
