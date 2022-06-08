Wests Group dishes up their Perfect plates once again

Wests Group Macarthur is once again taking part in the Perfect Plate promotion, entering three individual dishes from across Wests Group eateries.
The promotion is a ClubsNSW initiative. A state-wide cooking competition that features a wide range of dishes from over 150 participating clubs across NSW.
The competition has been designed to showcase the incredible quality and variety of club food across NSW.
It encourages patrons to visit their local clubs to ''taste, vote and celebrate'', and help earn their favourite club regional and state bragging rights.
Celebrity Chef, Colin Fassnigde, popped in to Country Club Gledswood Hills on Monday, June 6, to have lunch with the club's team and to try out their dishes, celebrating the Perfect Plate promotion.
The Wests Group Macarthur dishes were creatively designed by Wests Chefs, overseen by Head Chef, Luke Risby, and Group Food and Beverage Manager, Simon McNamara.
All three Wests Group Macarthur dishes are available for the public to enjoy and cast their vote using their receipt and QR code entry forms, as part of the competition.
Mr McNamara said the Perfect Plate competition was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and promote the work of Wests Group's talented team in the kitchen.
"We are always inspired by the passion and creativity the competition has created in the past and are thrilled to present three amazing dishes for our members and visitors to enjoy," he said.
Diners can expect an exciting range of dishes offering a contemporary take on modern Australian cuisine, all made from seasonal and high-grade produce.
Wests Group Macarthur entries for The Perfect Plate competition include:
The Perfect Plate promotion runs until Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Service NSW Dine and Discover vouchers are still being accepted at all Wests Group Macarthur Venues until the June 30, 2022.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
