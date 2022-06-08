School zones across Camden will receive vital work to improve safety following an investment from the NSW Government.
Camden was the recipient of $1.3 million from the School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program, to complete the works.
Advertisement
State Camden MP, Peter Sidgreaves, said that the program would deliver improvements to help keep children in Camden even safer as they travel to and from school.
"The NSW Government is committed to helping to improve safety around our schools, and the projects in Camden will create safer pedestrian connections for children, their parents and carers, and the school community," he said.
Several local Camden schools will be a part of the fast roll-out, with Camden Public School, Cobbitty Public School, Elderslie Public School, Spring Farm Public School, Harrington Park Public School, Gledswood Hills Public School and St Justin's Catholic Parish Primary School, to receive upgrades.
"These schools will benefit from safety treatments such as raised pedestrian crossings, pedestrian refuges and kerb blisters, and will help pedestrians, school children, cyclists and motorists share the roads safely," said Mr Sidegreaves.
"This is a big win for locals, and I am so pleased to have this investment in our community."
NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said more than $40.9 million will go towards road infrastructure at schools in metropolitan areas, to receive substantial upgrades.
"Ensuring our school children and all other road users are safe is a top priority and this is an investment that will benefit our community into the future."
The program is a part of the Australian Government's Road Safety Program, which supports the fast roll-out of life-saving safety works on Australia's roads.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.