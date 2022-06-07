New ambulance stations on the way for Raby and Narellan

New ambulance stations at Raby and Narellan have been listed for funding in this year's NSW Government budget.
Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the win for the region last week. He pledged 30 more stations and the recruitment of 2,128 new staff across the state, totalling $1.76 billion, as part of the 2022-23 Budget.
Mr Perrottet said that the record investment would mean NSW Ambulance would have the largest paramedic workforce in the country.
"Ambulance services across Australia are experiencing unprecedented demand but this funding will ensure NSW is well placed for the challenges ahead," he said.
"The investment will help increase capacity both in terms of available paramedics to respond to patients, and available staff to help answer the record volume of calls.
"Our strong economic management means we can deliver a brighter future for NSW families by giving them confidence emergency support will be there in their time of need."
The $1.76 billion over four years will account for 1858 extra paramedics, 210 ambulance support staff, 52 nurses and eight doctors.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that government would continue its record spending on ambulance infrastructure, so the larger workforce has access to the best facilities.
"NSW Ambulance, the Health Services Union and the NSW Government have worked collaboratively ensuring we get the right number of paramedics, in the right places when and where needed," he said. "This massive boost to paramedics we believe will make a positive difference."
As well as stations at Raby and Narellan, new facilities at Warilla, Kincumber, Lisarow, Gateshead, Swansea and Cherrybrook will be funded in the coming year, with 22 to follow over the following three years.
Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor said that the investment was great news for those in rural and regional areas.
"This funding will bring more jobs to the regions, provide a nicer working environment for local paramedics and most importantly, help us to save lives," she said.
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said that the pandemic had made it clear that continued investment in frontline workers was crucial.
"We are always thankful for the outstanding commitment, compassion and tireless efforts of our ambulance staff but especially throughout the pandemic," he said.
"This announcement shows we are continuing to provide record levels of investment in these frontline healthcare workers and the critical services they provide."
