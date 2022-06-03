Weapons seized from Mount Annan home after alleged armed robbery at Rossmore

A Mount Annan man will face court today following an investigation into the alleged armed robbery of a Rossmore service station.
Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad arrested the 33-year-old after seizing a number of firearms and ammunition following their inquiries.
Police began their investigation after being told a man wearing a balaclava and allegedly touting a double-barrelled shotgun approached and threatened a shop attendant at a truck stop on Bringelly Road about 1.30am on Friday, May 13.
The man allegedly demanded the worker open the doors to the service station before reportedly forcing him to the ground and taking his wallet, cash from the till, cigarettes and other items. The man then allegedly fled the scene.
The 23-year-old worker was shaken but uninjured, police report.
Initial inquiries were conducted by Liverpool police before the case was referred to the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad under Strike Force Coopt.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives - with assistance from the Tactical Operations Unit - searched a Mount Annan home about 8.40pm on Thursday, June 3 and allegedly found three shortened rifles, ammunition and other items relevant to the investigation.
All seized items will undergo further forensic and ballistic examination, police say.
The 33-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Narellan Police Station where police say he was charged with five offences including three counts of possessing a shortened firearm (not a pistol) without authority; robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon; and possessing ammunition without holding a licence.
The man was reportedly refused bail to face Parramatta Local Court today (Friday, June 3).
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
