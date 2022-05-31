Camden-Narellan Advertiser

Cobbitty shooter Thomas Grice earns gold, silver

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated May 31 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On target: Thomas Grice (centre) picked up a gold and silver medal at the championships. Picture: Supplied

Hot off the heels of Rossmore shooter Marco Corbo's success as a junior, Cobbitty shooter Thomas Grice has continued the winning form for Macarthur residents in the sport.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Camden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.