Cobbitty shooter Thomas Grice earns gold, silver

Hot off the heels of Rossmore shooter Marco Corbo's success as a junior, Cobbitty shooter Thomas Grice has continued the winning form for Macarthur residents in the sport.
Grice picked up a gold medal for Australia at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grand Prix in Granada, Spain last week.
The trap shooter shot a personal best in his qualification round, and led the field into the gold medal shoot.
Grice had an incredibly dominant performance in qualification, shooting a near perfect 124/125.
The Tokyo Olympian went on to the semi-final where he scored 24/25 to finish first place qualifying for the medal match.
His Aussie teammates Mitch Iles and James Willett finished in third and fourth place respectively, just missing out on the medal match.
Grice shot 31/33 in the final to secure the gold medal, beating Spain and Sweden for the glory.
The shooter's medal form did not stop there, with Grice and the Australia Men's Shotgun Team picking up a silver medal the next day.
Grice, who trains out of the Sydney International Shooting Centre at Cecil Park, led the team to a top qualifying position with a score of 218/225.
Willett and Iles, both also Olympians (Tokyo and Rio respectively), joined Grice in the gold medal match against the home team, Spain.
It was an incredibly tight gold medal match, and scores were tied at 5-5, forcing the athletes into a shoot off.
Australia secured the silver in the end after six targets in the shoot off.
The ISSF Grand Prix saw Australia win gold, silver, and bronze in the Trap Women's event (thanks to the talents of Catherine Skinner, Laetisha Scanlan and Grice's Olympic partner Penny Smith), the gold medal in the Trap Men's event, and the silver medal in the Trap Team Men's event.
The athletes now head to their next competition, the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan where they will look to continue their international success.
Grice, Willett and Iles are all part of the Australian team also destined for the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea in July.
Keep up to date with Shooting Australia news at www.shootingaustralia.org
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
