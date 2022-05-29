Best in LEGO builds comes to Camden: photos

Superheroes, wizards and time travellers were all on show in Camden this weekend.
The third annual Camden Brick Show saw people flock to Camden Civic Centre to take in the splendour of some of the most creative LEGO builds around.
The event allowed people to enjoy large cityscapes as well as smaller character builds, while kids were test their own creativity and play around with the bricks.
There were goods for sale and plenty of photo opportunities with the more than 70 different displays.
Some of the popular characters and themes on display included Harry Potter, Star Wars, Scooby-Doo, Back to the Future and the Marvel heroes.
The event was hosted by Camden Council and Playwell Events.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
