Batman and Make-A-Wish brighten Roman's day at Camelot

The signal went up and Batman came to town on Thursday to grant the wish of a young cancer patient. Six-year-old Roman got to solve a mystery with the Dark Knight at Kirkham's Camelot Mansion on May 26 thanks to the folks at Make-A-Wish. Roman - who is in remission from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow - wanted to meet Batman as he's a great lover of superheroes and action figures, and has always counted the Caped Crusader as his favourite. Camelot stood in for Wayne Manor on Thursday morning, when Roman and his family arrived via limousine to meet Batman himself. Batman explained there was a mystery to be solved, and the pair searched around the manor to find clues to solve it. The happy child got a ride in the Batmobile and got a special thank you from local police who visited Roman to thank him for his help in solving the mystery. Make-A-Wish Australia has been granting wishes for seriously ill children in Australia since 1985 and due to the impacts of COVID-19, the foundation has more than 800 seriously ill children waiting for a wish. Wishes are designed to support families and empower sick children with hope and joy when they need it most. In order to continue making dreams come true, Make-A-Wish relies on community support from donors, volunteers and partners and is calling on the community to consider making a tax-deductible donation to help out. More information: www.makeawish.org.au or call 1800 032 260.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/4e9258a8-30fd-4504-8b14-c28ff010d814.jpg/r0_237_4000_2497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg