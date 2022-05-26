Special ceremony marks Sorry Day at Botanic Garden | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

Healing and revitalisation were top of the order at Macarthur's Sorry Day event at the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan on Thursday. Sorry Day on May 26 every year commemorates the Stolen Generations - Indigenous children who were forcibly taken from their families by government policies to be raised in white households - and the lasting, generational trauma the practice has caused. More than 400 people attended the event at the Botanic Garden this year. Organiser Renee Cawthorne, a Wiradjuri woman, said it was a "beautiful day for the community". "This was the first year we had students do the Acknowledgement of Country in language and we got a lot of positive feedback from the elders," she said. "We also had men and women dancing together, where usually you just have the men dancing together and the women dancing together, so people really liked that different performance. "I want to thank the community for showing up. This day is for them, and to have them all show up - it means a lot." Where in the past community members have shared their own stirring personal connections to the Stolen Generations, Ms Cawthorne said this year was all about healing, not reliving trauma, and meditation workshops were held instead. She said many community organisations, government groups and non-government organisations came together to help Sorry Day in Macarthur come to life this year. "For me, Sorry Day is about the strength and resilience of our ancestors and survivors of the Stolen Generations," Ms Cawthorne said. "If we continue to tell these stories to our younger generations coming through, they will not only understand the real truth and history, but also the impact it had on First Nations people and the community." Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould was one of the many local politicians in attendance at the event, and spoke on the day. He posted about the honour and privilege of representing the Wollondilly community 14 years after Kevin Rudd's historic National Apology. "The sufferings inflicted upon Indigenous people as a result of official government policy over generations has and is still causing real world hurt and damage until this day and we must continue to work to make amends for past mistakes and ensure it is never allowed to be forgotten," Cr Gould said. "To our Indigenous community, we are sorry for the harm that was and in many cases continues to be felt and in particular I would like to apologise for the atrocity that occurred within Wollondilly at the Appin massacre on April 17, 1816. "Reconciliation requires more than just words and [Wollondilly] Council will continue to take action to further meaningful reconciliation efforts including by continuing to work with the local Aboriginal community and by supporting projects such as Together Arts, NAIDOC Week activities, and the annual Appin Massacre memorial event."

