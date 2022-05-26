life-style,

You can cast your vote for the best local plate of food as part of the ClubsNSW Perfect Plate competition - and three Wests Group clubs are taking part. Three delicious dishes have been specifically created for the competition, which was formerly known as Chef's Table, and they are now available for you to try for yourself at Wests League Club, Country Club Gledswood Hills and Lakeside Golf Club Camden. Perfect Plate is a state-wide cooking competition featuring a range of dishes from 150 participating clubs, and has been designed to showcase the quality and variety of club food across the state. Diners can purchase a meal and then vote for the dish using their receipt and QR code entry forms. Wests' dishes have been designed by the clubs' chefs, overseen by head chef Luke Risby, and group food and beverage manager, Simon McNamara. "Perfect Plate is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and promote the work of our talented team in the kitchen," Mr McNamara said. "We are always inspired by the passion and creativity the competition has created in the past and are thrilled to present three amazing dishes for our members and visitors to enjoy." Dishes include butterflied gold ban snapper (Wests Leumeah), grilled barramundi (Gledswood Hills) and slow roasted pork belly (Camden). The promotion runs until Sunday, June 19.

Taste Perfect Plate dishes, cast your vote