ABBA tribute act heading to town

There are few bands out there whose music is more ubiquitous or widely known than ABBA, and now you can experience the music in person at Camden Civic Centre next month. New ABBA tribute act ABBASBACK will bring to life all the classic hits from the Swedish pop band in one special show on Saturday, June 4. The band has been touted as Australia's 'new number one ABBA tribute show' and they promise not to disappoint. "What we have created is an exciting and vibrant live ABBA concert experience that has nostalgic crowds yelling for more," the band said. "Having sell-out crowds show after show makes it all worthwhile." Dressed up in the iconic ABBA outfits of the 70s and 80s - which modern pop folklore tells us was so outrageous so they could be considered a tax write-off under Swedish law - ABBASBACK will create the premier ABBA concert experience and feature up to 30 of their biggest hits in the show. And let's not forget the classic dance moves. Top songs include: Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Take a Chance On Me, Voulez-Vous, Money Money Money, SOS, Name of the Game, Knowing Me Knowing You, Waterloo, Thank You for the Music, The Winner Takes It All, Mamma Mia and more. Visit camdenciviccentre.com.au for more details and to secure your tickets.

