Dr Mike Freelander re-elected in Macarthur

Macarthur MP Dr Mike Freelander has been re-elected, extending Labor's stronghold on the seat for the past two elections. Dr Freelander was first elected in 2016, easily returning to the seat in the 2019 election with an 8.4 per cent margin. With 75 per cent of the votes counted at the weekend, the count has swung even more in Labor's favour, picking up a 0.16 per cent swing. Labor polled best in the Campbelltown polling stations, while many in established Camden suburbs favoured Liberal. This election marks the first time Dr Freelander has been in government, and he said there were plenty of good things to come for his constituents. "I am enormously grateful to be re-elected and I thank Macarthur for their ongoing support and trust," he said. "It is wonderful to be re-elected into a Federal Labor Government and I am certain that we will deliver positive and beneficial programs and policies for the Macarthur region; particularly, for our constituents, our local businesses and our environment too. "It is a different but exciting landscape now that we are in government and both myself and my Federal Labor colleagues are hitting the ground running to deliver for our region and our country. We will be delivering a fully funded, fully staffed Child Development Unit to Campbelltown Hospital, as well as investing in local schools and infrastructure projects, as I believe it is imperative that a rail connection from Macarthur to the new Western Sydney Airport be built, as well as additional public transport services." Dr Freelander said he was "excited" to see the Cheaper Child Care Plan rolled out for families, and the party's investment in Australian manufacturing to bolster Macarthur industry. "I remain committed to protecting our environment, particularly our koala population," he said. "I recognise that we have to be fiscally responsible as I do not want to burden our young people and future generations with huge debt and we have to be smart with how we use tax payer funds. I am keen to support small business and innovative start ups and see what I can do to reduce the taxation burden on young families. I want to make sure that everyone receives a living wage, including pensioners, but that means being frugal with spending." Dr Freelander said he couldn't have led such a successful campaign without the help of his dedicated team and family. "Without my family, my staff and my dedicated volunteers none of this would be possible," he said. "We are a strong, united team that is made up of people who have been with me since the first campaign in 2016 and I am also grateful to new volunteers who have shown great strength and dedication too. Every single one of my team and volunteers give 110 per cent and I am extremely grateful to them." Meanwhile, over in Werriwa - which covers suburbs in the north of Campbelltown and Camden including Austral, Badgerys Creek, Bardia, Denham Court, Edmondson Park, Glenfield and Macquarie Fields - was also held by Labor again, with incumbent member Anne Stanley re-elected.

