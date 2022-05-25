macarthur, locksmith, security, leumeah, CCTV, alarms

Loyalty, integrity and passion are important qualities in both life and business, says Macarthur Locksmith's sales and marketing director Delphine Bossie. And it is those principles that drive everything that happens in the Leumeah-based business which has been in the Macarthur region for 42 years. "It's about treating clients and staff the way I want to be treated," she said. "Also, our staff mirror these traits. We really do try and go above and beyond to assist our clients' needs. "We have been a staple in the area for such a long time and I think, especially in this industry, that's because you need a name you can trust." Macarthur Locksmiths began in 1980 in Queen Street, Campbelltown and then moved to Warby Street, before relocating to their current premises on Airds Road in Leumeah. The original owner, Ray Bloom, started off doing shoe repairs and key cutting and then offered a general locksmith service. Ms Bossie said as technology has evolved over recent years - and electronic locks have become common - the staff have re-trained to fit the changing industry. They can now service and supply any type of locking device available. They are also fully licensed for security services including cabling, supply and installation of intercoms, CCTV, alarms and access control. The business employs 16 people in total which includes three apprentices (a second year, a third year and a fourth year), five administration staff, six senior locksmiths and two security technicians. "The current owners grew up in the area and 90 per cent of our staff live in the region," Ms Bossie said. "We love it here. The people are great and the growth, the job opportunities and the new infrastructure going up around us is very exciting. "And even though we service all areas of Sydney and beyond we really do concentrate on the local area. "The majority of our clients - both domestic and commercial - are within a 15 kilometre radius of our base," Ms Bossie said. For further details about services phone 1300 656 633 or visit www.macarthurlocksmiths.com.au.

Integrity is key to success for Macarthur Locksmiths

