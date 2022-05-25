the originals, the mac credit union, camden, picton, tahmoor, banking, traditional values

The desire to deliver traditional banking values in a contemporary world is at the heart of everything they do at The Mac Credit Union. Founded in 1971, the organisation was started by a group of local miners and truck drivers who were frustrated by what they felt was a lack of support from banks at the time. Known then as the Clutha Employees Credit Union, its aim was to provide financial services and products to local employees of the Clutha Coal Mines in Camden. The Mac then expanded to serve the needs of the Macarthur and Wollondilly communities in 1978. Today the member owned, community based credit union provides a range of banking services to its personal and business customers and employs 36 staff across three branches - Camden, Picton and Tahmoor. CEO Dave Cadden said since its inception in 1971, The Mac has evolved and grown many times over to provide honest and transparent banking products to residents of the Macarthur and Wollondilly community. "As the digital world has changed, The Mac has adapted and ensured it has kept up, always striving to provide the best products and services while ensuring our members and their money is kept safe and secure," Mr Cadden said. "The Mac prides itself on providing friendly, helpful and supportive service to each and every one of our members. "We provide honest, transparent and competitive products and our aim is to ensure that each member is not just a number and that we build personal, trusted and long term relationships." Mr Cadden said the credit union had always been proud to support the Macarthur and Wollondilly communities. They sponsor many local sporting teams and clubs and provide awards for local primary and high schools as well as taking part in a range of community events. "Despite the significant regional growth the community spirit is strong," Mr Cadden said. "The Mac sees itself as an integral part and deeply respects our responsibility to always act in the best interests of our members and the wider community." Mr Cadden said he wanted to thank the founding directors whose vision, passion and hard work created The Mac. "And I also want to thank our members because without them the credit union would not be what it is today," he said. "We must also acknowledge the important role that directors play in determining our strategic direction. "And finally, the core of our brand is our wonderful staff who continue to deliver traditional banking values in a contemporary world."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/e6f8e72b-f0a7-4eb6-b376-7ee712859a8e.jpg/r0_228_7087_4232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Honesty always the policy at The Mac Credit Union

COMMITTED TO CUSTOMERS: Some of the dedicated staff from the branches of The Mac Credit Union in Camden, Tahmoor and Picton. The desire to deliver traditional banking values in a contemporary world is at the heart of everything they do at The Mac Credit Union. Founded in 1971, the organisation was started by a group of local miners and truck drivers who were frustrated by what they felt was a lack of support from banks at the time. Known then as the Clutha Employees Credit Union, its aim was to provide financial services and products to local employees of the Clutha Coal Mines in Camden. The Mac then expanded to serve the needs of the Macarthur and Wollondilly communities in 1978. Today the member owned, community based credit union provides a range of banking services to its personal and business customers and employs 36 staff across three branches - Camden, Picton and Tahmoor. CEO Dave Cadden said since its inception in 1971, The Mac has evolved and grown many times over to provide honest and transparent banking products to residents of the Macarthur and Wollondilly community. "As the digital world has changed, The Mac has adapted and ensured it has kept up, always striving to provide the best products and services while ensuring our members and their money is kept safe and secure," Mr Cadden said. "The Mac prides itself on providing friendly, helpful and supportive service to each and every one of our members. "We provide honest, transparent and competitive products and our aim is to ensure that each member is not just a number and that we build personal, trusted and long term relationships." Mr Cadden said the credit union had always been proud to support the Macarthur and Wollondilly communities. They sponsor many local sporting teams and clubs and provide awards for local primary and high schools as well as taking part in a range of community events. "Despite the significant regional growth the community spirit is strong," Mr Cadden said. "The Mac sees itself as an integral part and deeply respects our responsibility to always act in the best interests of our members and the wider community." Mr Cadden said he wanted to thank the founding directors whose vision, passion and hard work created The Mac. "And I also want to thank our members because without them the credit union would not be what it is today," he said. "We must also acknowledge the important role that directors play in determining our strategic direction. "And finally, the core of our brand is our wonderful staff who continue to deliver traditional banking values in a contemporary world." SHARE