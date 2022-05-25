the originals, tildsley's butchery, camden, quality corner

Tildsley's Butchery - formerly known as R. Tildsley & Sons - opened in 1946, but the site on which it sits at the corner of Argyle and Oxley Streets in Camden had been trading as a butcher shop since around 1898. Owner Mark Weatherburn began his apprenticeship with Les Tildsley in January 1978 and, when Les retired in 1994, Mark and his wife Sonya took over the business. Mark said some things had changed over the years, such as wrapping people's purchases in newspaper tied up with string, adding up their bill with pencil and paper, having sawdust on the floor and picking up stock from the abattoirs in the old green Bedford truck. These days Mark employs two permanent butchers, who work alongside him. "The boys and I are always up for a chat and are more than happy to cut to your specific requirements," Mark said. "We pride ourselves on good old fashioned quality service." Mark said the shop - commonly referred to as Quality Corner since 1923 - is well known for its sausages. The recipe remains unchanged since Mark has worked there. "Customers who have moved interstate will come into the shop when visiting and buy up kilos of sausages to take home with them," he said. "We offer all varieties of meat and if we don't have it, we will endeavour to source it for you." The proud locals support various local schools, sporting clubs and charities with sponsorships, raffles and donations. Over the years Mark has served several generations of families and is now seeing some fourth generations of the same family coming through the door. "I love the old town feel of Camden and the friendliness of the people," Mark said. "The hardest part of my job is getting time to eat on my lunch break, as I end up spending most of the time chatting to locals in the street. "I reckon when I finally do retire it's going to take me six months to say goodbye to everyone!" You will find Tildsley's Butchery at the corner of Argyle and Oxley Streets, Camden. For more information phone 4655 8018.

Camden butcher shop's service has stood the test of time

